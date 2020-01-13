Petersburg Police searching for four suspects in armed robbery

Posted 6:14 pm, January 13, 2020, by

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police are investigating following an armed robbery on Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m., police responded to the Petersburg Lucky Spot at 3900 block of S, Crater Road for an armed robbery.

In video footage, four men (three inside the business and one outside) are seen robbing the business. One man, in a grey hooded sweatshirt, displayed a firearm.

Police are currently working to identify the men pictured.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

