Ninja Egg & Mushroom Pizza by the Slice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Our next guest is a fan favorite who comes to visit us at least once a year. Our good friend Mary Rappaport, Consumer Affairs Director of Virginia Egg Council, stopped by to show us how to make Ninja Egg Pizza. To learn more about the Virginia Egg Council, visit https://www.virginiaeggcouncil.org.

Ingredients:

6 large eggs

1 refrigerated pizza dough (13.8 oz.)*

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

2 cups fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese

1⁄4 cup Cotija cheese, crumbled (or Feta or Parmesan) 1⁄2 cup mushrooms, sliced

1⁄4 tsp. black pepper

1⁄2 cup arugula

1 Tbsp. chives, chopped

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F (375° if using Crescent dough).

Spray a 15x10” baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

Stretch dough to fill baking sheet. Bake for 6 minutes to set dough. Remove from oven and let cool about 5 minutes.

Brush crust with olive oil, then sprinkle on garlic. Add cheeses and mushrooms.

Make 6 shallow wells in the crust (spaced out evenly) with the back of a spoon and crack an egg into each. Season with black pepper and bake for 15 minutes or until crust is golden brown, egg whites are set, and yolks thickened.

Remove from oven, let cool for 2 minutes and top with arugula and chives. Cut into 6 portions and serve. Leftovers may be refrigerated and micro‐heated the next day.

Serves 3 ‐ 6

*1 refrigerated roll of Crescent Dough Sheets (8 oz.) can be substituted for the pizza dough Other options: Add chopped tomatoes, fresh basil, 1⁄2 cup marinara sauce over the olive oil