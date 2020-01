× Search continues for missing Chesterfield woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a missing woman last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday, January 12.

Kya Pack, 25, of Camberwell Road, is described as 4′ 11″, 149 pounds, with brown eyes, and pink and red hair.

No additional information about Pack has been released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.