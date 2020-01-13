× Man killed crossing Chesterfield road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the person killed crossing Hull Street Road in Chesterfield on Sunday as 53-year-old Jeffery W. Grantham.

Grantham lived along the 7300 block of Hull Street Road. He was killed while crossing the street along the 7200 block of Hull Street Road at about 5:49 a.m.

“A 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Hull Street Road when it struck Grantham, who was attempting to cross the road,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Grantham was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

When asked about pedestrian safety along Hull Street Road, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said it planned to have a pedestrian safety study conducted in the area.

“Crashes are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and this particular crash is still under investigation,” VDOT Richmond District Communications Coordinator Sara Owens said. “Pedestrian safety is important to VDOT and the agency will be conducting a pedestrian safety study in the area.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251. Witnesses can send news tips here.

