Feta Tart Alevropita

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef CoCo is here and is going to make several things today! First up is a feta tart made of mushrooms, goat cheese and caramelized onion. Made with a simple egg batter, this feta-studded tart hails from the region of Epirus in southeastern Europe. Click here to visit Chef CoCo’s facebook page and learn more about her incredible recipes and The Favour Cookie Co.

Yield: serves 8-10

Ingredients

· 6 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

· 2 tsp. vodka

· 1 egg

· 1 1⁄ 4 cups flour, sifted

· 1⁄ 4 tsp. kosher salt

· 1⁄ 8 tsp. baking powder

· 10 oz. feta, crumbled

· 2 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 500°. Put an 18" x 13" x 1" rimmed baking sheet into oven for 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, whisk together 2 tbsp. oil, vodka, egg, and 1 cup water in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk flour, salt, and baking powder. Pour wet mixture over dry mixture and whisk until smooth.

3. Brush remaining oil over bottom of hot pan and add batter, smoothing batter with a rubber spatula to coat the bottom evenly, if necessary. Distribute cheese evenly over batter, and dot with butter. Bake, rotating baking sheet halfway through, until golden brown and crunchy, about 20 minutes. Let cool slightly before slicing and serving.