CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a missing man last seen on Saturday, January 11.

Dana Kevin Roach, 58, of Wyntrebrook Court, is described as 5′ 6″, 220 pounds, with black hair.

“His clothing description is unknown, and he does not own a vehicle,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.