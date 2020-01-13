CoStar strikes a deal with Navy Hill developers

RICHMOND, Va. — Should the Navy Hill development come to fruition, its backers have at least one large office tenant lined up for the project.

Mayor Levar Stoney announced at a press conference Monday that commercial real estate firm and major Richmond employer CoStar Group has struck an agreement with the Navy Hill developers to occupy a 400,000-square-foot office tower within the project.

The tower would stand next to the proposed arena, which would anchor Navy Hill and replace the shuttered Richmond Coliseum.

Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

