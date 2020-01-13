Chocolate Banana Bundles and a French Sparkle Cocktail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef CoCo is here and is going to make several things today! Now she switches gears to make a French sparkle cocktail with some chocolate banana bundles. Click here to visit Chef CoCo’s facebook page and learn more about her incredible recipes and The Favour Cookie Co.

Chocolate Banana Bundles

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 medium ripe bananas, halved lengthwise

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

4 ounces semisweet chocolate, melted

Vanilla ice cream, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar until blended. Add bananas; stir to coat. Remove from heat; set aside. Unfold puff pastry. Cut into four rectangles. Place a halved banana in center of each square. Overlap two opposite corners of pastry over banana; pinch tightly to seal. Place on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake until golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Drizzle with chocolate. If desired, serve warm with ice cream.

French Sparkle Cocktail

Ingredients

1 ounce raspberry vodka

2 ounces mango nectar

1 ounce Champagne

Garnish: Mango Slice

Garnish: Black Raspberry

Instructions: