Astros fire manager AJ Hinch for team’s sign-stealing during World Series run

Posted 3:26 pm, January 13, 2020, by

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch speaks during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

HOUSTON — Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team’s sign-stealing during the Astros’ run to the 2017 World Series title and during the 2018 season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora _ the Astros bench coach in 2017 _ will face equally or more severe punishment.

Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the title.

