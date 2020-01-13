A Touch of France in Richmond

Posted 1:25 pm, January 13, 2020, by and

 

RICHMOND, Va. - Django Tango is a Richmond-based gypsy jazz swing trio formed to celebrate the music of legendary French guitarist Django Reinhardt and the Quintette du Hot Club de France. Guitarist Russ Hanchin leads the trio alongside guitarist Chris Vasi and bassist Carter Blough. The trio performed “Exactly Like You” and “Manoir de mes Reves.” You can see Django Tango perform live this Friday, January 17 at Hardywood West in Richmond from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm. They will perform at two locations on Saturday, January 18: Stone Brewing in Richmond from 2 pm – 5 pm and Iron Horse Restaurant in Ashland from 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm. For more information about Django Tango, visithttps://www.facebook.com/DjangoTangoRVA/.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.