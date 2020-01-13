A Touch of France in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Django Tango is a Richmond-based gypsy jazz swing trio formed to celebrate the music of legendary French guitarist Django Reinhardt and the Quintette du Hot Club de France. Guitarist Russ Hanchin leads the trio alongside guitarist Chris Vasi and bassist Carter Blough. The trio performed “Exactly Like You” and “Manoir de mes Reves.” You can see Django Tango perform live this Friday, January 17 at Hardywood West in Richmond from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm. They will perform at two locations on Saturday, January 18: Stone Brewing in Richmond from 2 pm – 5 pm and Iron Horse Restaurant in Ashland from 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm. For more information about Django Tango, visithttps://www.facebook.com/DjangoTangoRVA/.