Vegas’ Titanic exhibit in Las Vegas adding 108 new artifacts

Nearly 108 years since the RMS Titanic set sail on its fateful voyage across the Atlantic and for the first time in many years, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition at Luxor Hotel and Casino will introduce 108 new artifacts to The Strip’s premier educational attraction.

The new artifacts include 20 never-before-seen items that have been under careful preservation since being recovered from the ocean floor and 102 items that have never been on display in the Las Vegas exhibition.

In addition, the exhibit will be “refreshed” throughout, including the addition of new technologies and a photo station where visitors will be able to pose with prop lifejackets from a major motion picture. For the first time ever, visitors will be able to take personal photos beginning Jan. 13, 2020. Additional enhancements to the Exhibition will be made throughout spring 2020 and soon, the Exhibition will be able to host private events and receptions.

PHOTOS: NEW ARTIFACTS ON DISPLAY AT TITANIC EXHIBIT IN LAS VEGAS

Of the 108 new artifacts and 10 additional artifact fragments being introduced, a few highlights include:

• Chef’s Baker Hat

• First-Class Smoking-Room Chandelier

• Sole of a Golf Shoe

• Brain Marie Cooking Pot

• Alligator Skin Wallet

• Calling Card of Madame Zephey

The grand story of the “Ship of Dreams” is revived through Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition at Luxor Hotel and Casino. With more than 400 real artifacts, guests embark on a journey to feel what it was like aboard the famous luxury liner. The exhibition includes dramatic recreations of first- and third-class cabins, a replica of the Grand Staircase and also houses a 15-ton section of the Titanic’s starboard hull, appropriately called the ‘Big Piece.’ Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition continues to invite visitors from around the world to travel back in time and experience the wonder and tragedy of the world’s most famous ocean-liner.

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m.– 10 p.m. with the last admission granted at 9 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit Luxor.com/Entertainment.