VDOT will conduct pedestrian safety study after latest death on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A pedestrian walking across Hull Street Road was hit and killed early Sunday morning in Chesterfield County, officials said.

Chesterfield Police said the driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling west on Hull Street Road when they struck a pedestrian trying to cross the road just before 5:50 a.m.

Police said the victim died at the scene. The driver, who remained at the scene, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian's name is being withheld pending notification of kin.

The crash closed the busy roadway until just after 10:35 a.m. as police investigated.

"I know traffic is busy on this street and no way you can stop if someone just walked across if you’re going 45 mph or 50," said Anthony Taylor, who frequently visits the area.

Another person trying to cross the highway was killed in 2018 near the same spot on Hull Street Road as Sunday morning's crash.

Now folks who live and work in the area hoping something can be done.

"Put some signs up saying don’t cross the street, unless you’re at a light or put some kind of a walkway across the street with flashing lights," Taylor advised.

VDOT officials said pedestrian safety is important to them and plan to have a pedestrian safety study conducted in the area.

"Crashes are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and this particular crash is still under investigation," VDOT Richmond District Communications Coordinator Sara Owens said. "Pedestrian safety is important to VDOT and the agency will be conducting a pedestrian safety study in the area."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

