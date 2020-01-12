US to send home some Saudi military students after shooting

Posted 10:44 pm, January 12, 2020, by , Updated at 10:56PM, January 12, 2020

WASHINGTON — The United States is preparing to remove more than a dozen Saudi military students from a training program after an investigation into a deadly shooting by a Saudi aviation student at a Florida navy base last month.

That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Saudi Air Force officer, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, opened fire at the naval base in Pensacola, killing three U.S. sailors and injuring eight other people.

The Justice Department has been investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

