Interfaith panel aims to combat anti-Semitism: ‘Stand for something better’

RICHMOND, Va. — People from a multitude of religious backgrounds came together to take a stand against anti-Semitism during a panel discussion Sunday at the Virginia Holocaust Museum in Richmond.

The event, which included speakers and panelists from Christian, Hindu, Muslim, and Jewish traditions, comes in the wake of attacks in New Jersey and New York against the Jewish community.

Although participants share different cultural beliefs, they all had the same message.

“Our faith lines as people, we’ve got to stand for something better, bigger and different than hate, violence and division,” Rev. Dr. Alex Evans, pastor at Second Presbyterian Church in Richmond, said.

Additionally, there were small group discussions aimed at exploring interfaith understanding.

