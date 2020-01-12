Semi wreck closes all lanes of I-95; Downtown Expressway ramp blocked 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of I-95 at the James River Bridge in Richmond Sunday evening.

Additionally, officials said the ramp from the Downtown Expressway to I-95 south is blocked.

The wreck happened at mile marker 74.2 not far from the Maury Street exit.

"Traffic should follow the detours in place and use alternate routes until further notice," VDOT officials said. "Expect delays."

Traffic was backed up three miles as of 6 p.m., according to VDOT.

