Man shot to death in Hopewell home

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Authorities are working a death investigation after a man was shot to death inside a Hopewell home Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Ramsey Avenue for a report of shots fired just before 8:30 p.m.

Police found 46-year-old Christopher Shawn Barron inside the home suffering from life-threatening injuries.

"Medical treatment was rendered at the scene and the victim was pronounced deceased by treating Emergency Medical Services," officials said.

The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy to determine cause of death.

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to call Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.