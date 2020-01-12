Iran braces for protests after admitting shooting down plane

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran has deployed riot police in the capital expecting more protests after its Revolutionary Guard admitted to accidentally shooting down a passenger plane.

Riot police and plainclothes officers could be seen massing at several Tehran landmarks as calls circulated for protests later Saturday.

The plane crash early Wednesday killed 176 people, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians.

The plane was shot down at a time of soaring tensions with the United States after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top general.

President Donald Trump has addressed the country’s leaders in a tweet, saying “DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS.”