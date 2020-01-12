× Pedestrian struck, killed on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD, Va — A pedestrian was struck and killed along Hull Street Road on Sunday morning, Chesterfield Police say.

Traffic Alert: Hull Street Road between Turner Road and Pocoshock Blvd is closed on the west bound side due to a fatal crash w/ a pedestrian. Side streets connecting to Access Rd are closed. @CCPDVa @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/LROzWI1hG5 — Lt Don Story (@LtDonStory) January 12, 2020

The accident happened just before 6:30am between Turner Road and Pocoshock Boulevard.

All westbound lanes remain closed while police investigate. The eastbound left and center lanes also remain closed near Wayside Drive.

Be advised in your travels that the detour westbound is Turner Road to Walmsley Boulevard and back to Hull Street Road.

Update: Accident: WB on US-360 at MM134 in Chesterfield Co. All WB & 2 EB travel lanes closed.9:18AM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) January 12, 2020

“Expect delays until further notice,” a spokesperson with VDOT told CBS 6.

This is a developing story.