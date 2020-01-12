Pedestrian struck, killed on Hull Street Road
CHESTERFIELD, Va — A pedestrian was struck and killed along Hull Street Road on Sunday morning, Chesterfield Police say.
The accident happened just before 6:30am between Turner Road and Pocoshock Boulevard.
All westbound lanes remain closed while police investigate. The eastbound left and center lanes also remain closed near Wayside Drive.
Be advised in your travels that the detour westbound is Turner Road to Walmsley Boulevard and back to Hull Street Road.
“Expect delays until further notice,” a spokesperson with VDOT told CBS 6.
This is a developing story.