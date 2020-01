PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooting in Petersburg Saturday night.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Commerce Street.

“This is an active investigation,” officials said.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.