Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 in playoffs

Posted 10:55 pm, January 12, 2020, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs overcome a 24-0 hole early in the second quarter to beat the Houston Texans 51-31 on Sunday and return to the AFC championship game.

Patrick Mahomes led the comeback, which at one point included 41 unanswered points, by throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns.

Travis Kelce and Damien Williams scored three times apiece for Kansas City, which needed the biggest comeback in franchise history to continue its pursuit of its first Super Bowl trip in 50 years.

Deshaun Watson had 388 yards passing and accounted for three touchdowns for the Texans.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.