VCU’s ‘comeback’ falls short; Rhode Island pulls off 65-56 win

Posted 6:43 pm, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 06:44PM, January 11, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. — Jeff Dowtin scored 21 points and Cyril Langevine grabbed 13 rebounds and Rhode Island beat VCU 65-56.

Rhode Island built a 30-15 advantage with 4:42 remaining De-Rbefore halftime before VCU closed the half on a 13-5 run.

Martin started the second half with a 3-pointer, Dowtin made a layup and Russell a jump shot to extend the lead to 14.

VCU, which earned five votes in the AP Men’s Top 25 poll, had its three-game win streak come to an end.

De’Riante Jenkins scored 14 points for VCU.

“Tough one today at the Stu,” VCU Men’s Basketball officials posted on Twitter. “Marcus Santos-Silva (11 points, 14 rebounds) with his sixth double-double of the year, but our comeback fell short. Rhode Island takes it 65-56.”

