🌩️TRACK STORMS: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar to track storms🌩️
🌩️Strong storms possible Saturday night🌩️

Boeheim lifts Syracuse past No. 18 Virginia, 63-55 in OT

Posted 9:31 pm, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 09:33PM, January 11, 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Buddy Boeheim scored nine of his 14 points in overtime and Syracuse outlasted No. 18 Virginia 63-55.

Boeheim hit the third of three consecutive 3s for the Orange and added another when he made a desperate heave from well behind the 3-point line to beat the shot clock late in the extra period.

Joe Girard added 19 points and Elijah Hughes 18 for Syracuse. Jay Huff had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia.

The Cavaliers lost back-to-back games for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.