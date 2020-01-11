Boeheim lifts Syracuse past No. 18 Virginia, 63-55 in OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Buddy Boeheim scored nine of his 14 points in overtime and Syracuse outlasted No. 18 Virginia 63-55.

Boeheim hit the third of three consecutive 3s for the Orange and added another when he made a desperate heave from well behind the 3-point line to beat the shot clock late in the extra period.

Joe Girard added 19 points and Elijah Hughes 18 for Syracuse. Jay Huff had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia.

The Cavaliers lost back-to-back games for the first time since the 2016-17 season.