Strong storms possible Saturday night

RICHMOND, Va. -- It definitely feels more like Spring. Low temperatures Saturday morning were in the 50s, at a time of year when upper 20s are normal.

Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s Saturday afternoon, and some records are possible.

A strong cold front will pass through between midnight and daybreak Sunday. It will be warm, windy and more humid with temperatures holding in the 60s.

A line of showers and storms will move across Interstate 81 around midnight to 1 a.m., and are expected in the metro between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The storms should exit eastern Virginia around or shortly after daybreak.

This line of storms will likely turn a bit more broken up after they pass by the mountains. The strongest dynamics with this system will track north of Virginia, but enough ingredients will be in place overnight for the storms to be strong to possibly severe.

Wind gusts will increase tonight to over 30 mph. Winds a bit above the surface will be a lot stronger, and a few of these showers and storms may transfer some of those stronger gusts down to ground level. The strong gusts will be our primary severe threat.

While our tornado threat is very low, with the amount of wind shear present in the atmosphere, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Storms will produce heavy downpours, but the storms will be moving very quickly and won't linger very long.

After daybreak, clouds will decrease from west to east, and Sunday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny.

It will be a little cooler Monday into Tuesday, but a bigger drop in temperatures will arrive at the end of the week.

The CBS 6 Weather Authority team will be monitoring the storms all night. Updates will be available on CBS 6 and wtvr.com as needed.

