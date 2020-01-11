Richmond parents, students first-ever summit ahead of General Assembly rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 100 Richmond students, parents and school leaders gathered Saturday for the first-ever Advocacy Summit over at Studio Two Three in Scott’s Addition.

The event hosted by Richmond Public Schools aimed to “celebrate the advocacy stories of our families and students, learn about our advocacy priorities and create screen-printed advocacy posters and t-shirts.”

Attendees plan to were those t-shirts to various rallies and events during the 2020 General Assembly session.

Parents said they want their kids to feel empowered to stand up for what they believe in.

"I'm hoping that my children see that we're rallying for support for them, and that encourages them to do the same in the future as they get older," Valerie Warshaw, the mother of a Richmond first grader, student said.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said Virginia needs to fully fund education.

"We are, as a Commonwealth, woefully underfunding public education and our goal is to get our fair share," Stoney said.

Richmond students plan to march along with their teachers at Capitol Square on Monday, Jan. 27.