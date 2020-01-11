🌩️TRACK STORMS: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar to track storms🌩️
Teen pleads guilty in hammer slaying of ‘gentle and kind’ elderly Chesterfield neighbor

Posted 7:58 pm, January 11, 2020

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 17-year-old Virginia boy has pleaded guilty to beating his 87-year-old neighbor to death with a hammer last year.

Raphael Angel Vargas pleaded guilty Friday in the April killing of Bryan Walker of Chesterfield. Vargas is scheduled for sentencing on April 14.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch says a prosecutor told the judge that DNA testing on a drop of blood found behind Vargas’ right ear showed that it was Walker’s blood.

Investigators also found Masonic pins and cuff links belonging to Walker at Vargas' home.

Walker was a longtime Mason and member of Chesterfield’s Preservation Committee.

