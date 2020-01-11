Pet Expo nets $40,000 for Henrico Humane Society

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — There was a big turnout for the Henrico Humane Society’s 20th annual Pet Expo Saturday at Richmond International Raceway Complex.

The event featured contests, races, pet massages, a parade of adoptable pets and new this year, dog yoga.

The all-volunteer organization saves hundreds of dogs and cats every year.

“It’s a really important fundraiser for us because the more money we raise, the more animals we can save,” Melissa Golden with the Henrico Humane Society said.

WTVR CBS 6’s Greg McQuade has been serving as emcee of the Pet Expo for the past 14 years.

He also adopted his two-year-old pup Lola from the Henrico Humane Society.

This year’s event raised more than $40,000 for the Henrico Humane Society.

Click here to learn more about the Henrico Humane Society or if you would like to make a donation.