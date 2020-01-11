New year, new headache for queen with Harry and Meghan rift

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II ended 2019 with a public plea for global harmony.

She’s starting 2020 addressing disharmony within her own family after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, decided to “step back” as senior royals and announced the news without consulting the monarch.

The royal matriarch moved quickly to take back control, summoning her son and heir Prince Charles and grandsons Prince William and Harry to a crisis meeting on Monday to sort things out within days.

Elizabeth has weathered family crises before, and is determined not to let her restless grandson and granddaughter-in-law weaken the House of Windsor or undermine the monarchy.