9 dead as severe storm sweeps through southern US

HOUSTON — Authorities blame severe storms sweeping across parts of the U.S. South for the deaths of at least nine people including two first responders as high winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain batter a large area of the region.

Officials say a police officer and a firefighter in Lubbock, Texas, have been killed Saturday and another is critically injured after being hit by a vehicle while working the scene of a traffic accident.

Another three people have been killed by a tornado in Alabama and three elderly people have died in Louisiana, including a couple whose trailer home was moved 200 feet.

Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma.

The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Weather forecasters issued tornado warnings for parts of Mississippi.