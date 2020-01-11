Flowers and candles are placed in front of portraits of the flight crew members of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, at a memorial inside Borispil international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says that Iran must take further steps following its admission that one of its missiles shot down Ukrainian civilian airliner. He also expressed hope for the continuation of the crash investigation without delay. A team of Ukrainian investigators is in Iran. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Iran admits it mistakenly shot down Ukrainian jetliner killing all 176 aboard
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard.
The government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible for the crash.
The plane was hit hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, in retaliation for the killing of its top general.
The acknowledgement is an embarrassment for Iran’s armed forces and is likely to anger the Iranian public.
It also raises new questions about who ordered the strike and why Iran had not shut down its airspace as it braced for U.S. retaliation.