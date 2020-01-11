Woman with sleeve tattoos wanted for thefts from cars in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman with full sleeve tattoos wanted for multiple car break-ins in Chesterfield County.

Lt. Don Story with Chesterfield Police said the crimes happened outside gyms and a park off Hull Street Road Saturday morning.

Photos posted by Story show at least three cars with their windows busted out.

The suspect is described as white woman in her 30s with full sleeve tattoos, according to police.

Officers later released photos of a white SUV “involved in the series of thefts.”

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.