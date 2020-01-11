× Bicyclist struck and killed in Virginia

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday morning in Frederick County, Virginia.

A 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling east on Rt. 7 when the driver lost control. After running off the left side of the roadway, over correcting, running off of the right side of the road and striking a guardrail, the driver struck and killed a bicyclist traveling along Route 7.

The bicyclist, Mark W. Smith, 49, of Winchester, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Smith was not wearing a helmet.

The driver ran away from the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper J. Myers at 540-662-3313 or email area13@vsp.virginia.gov .

VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. Frederick County Fire and Rescue and Virginia Department of Transportation assisted with the scene.