🌩️TRACK STORMS: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar to track storms🌩️
🌩️Strong storms possible Saturday night🌩️

Crews douse Henrico apartment blaze as flames shoot from second-floor window

Posted 8:52 pm, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 08:53PM, January 11, 2020

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are investigating what sparked a fire at an apartment building in eastern Henrico County Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the 11 North at White Oak apartments in the 600 block of North Laburnum Avenue at 8:05 p.m., according to Assistant Chief Jeff Farmer with Henrico County Division of Fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames shooting from a second-floor window at the 11 North at White Oak apartment community.

“Firefighters entered the structure and quickly brought the fire under control,” Farmer said.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office will determine what sparked the fire.

“Henrico Fire reminds all community members that working smoke alarms save lives,” Farmer said.

Google Map for coordinates 37.553198 by -77.371457.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.