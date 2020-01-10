Virginia lawmakers ban guns at state Capitol

Posted 1:04 pm, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 01:19PM, January 10, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers have voted to ban firearms at the state Capitol, the first in what’s expected to be many contentious gun votes in coming weeks.

Newly empowered Democrats in the General Assembly voted Friday to ban guns at the Capitol and a legislative office building, saying the move was needed to protect public safety.

Republicans have voiced opposition to such a ban and some GOP lawmakers routinely carry guns into the Capitol.

Public officials have expressed concerns about planned Jan. 20 rallies that are set to draw huge crowds of pro-gun and gun-control advocates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.