× Virginia lawmakers ban guns at state Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers have voted to ban firearms at the state Capitol, the first in what’s expected to be many contentious gun votes in coming weeks.

Newly empowered Democrats in the General Assembly voted Friday to ban guns at the Capitol and a legislative office building, saying the move was needed to protect public safety.

Republicans have voiced opposition to such a ban and some GOP lawmakers routinely carry guns into the Capitol.

Public officials have expressed concerns about planned Jan. 20 rallies that are set to draw huge crowds of pro-gun and gun-control advocates.