UVA School of Nursing receives record gift of $20 million

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia’s School of Nursing has received a $20 million gift to support the enrollment of more than 1,000 students in its programs over the next decade.

UVA said in a news release Thursday that the gift from Joanne and Bill Conway is the largest single gift in the School of Nursing’s history.

It will be used to help enroll and support more nursing students across two undergraduate pathways: students who transfer into the B.S. in nursing program; and practicing registered nurses with two-year degrees seeking the benefits of a baccalaureate degree.

The school will also use the gift to establish satellite sites in Richmond and Northern Virginia.