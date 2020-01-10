Trump: Soleimani’s death was ‘American justice’

President Donald Trump used his first campaign election rally of 2020 to argue that he served up “American justice” by ordering a drone strike to take out Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

While in Ohio on Thursday, he also mocked Democratic leaders for questioning his decision to carry out the strike without first consulting Congress.

During his speech, Trump claimed that Soleimani was “targeting” embassies for further attacks.

“Soleimani was actively planning new attacks, and he was looking very seriously at our embassies, and not just the embassy in Baghdad,” Trump said. “But we stopped him, and we stopped him quickly, and we stopped him cold.”

The Trump administration has maintained that Soleimani’s assassination was carried out as a measure to prevent further attacks against Americans. Trump’s comments are among the most direct that the administration has provided thus far about Soleimani’s future plans.

Trump also said Thursday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn’t “operating with a full deck,” and he called House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff “pencil neck.”

The president’s comments came shortly after the Democratic-controlled House approved a resolution asserting that Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.

Reports indicate that Trump was said to be angry at the House’s vote on Thursday.