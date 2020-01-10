The Best of Burgers from Diamond Billiards

RICHMOND, Va. -   Award-Winning Restaurant Diamond Billiards earned the title for “Best Burger” on more than one occasion. Head Chef Larry Carey shares his Sweet and Spicy Burger as well as his Bacon Apple Burger. To sink your teeth in one of these amazing dishes, visit Diamond Billiards located at 13184 Midlothian Turnpike in Midlothian, Virginia. www.diamondbilliardsllc.com

