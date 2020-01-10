Soles 4 Souls Shoe Drive

RICHMOND, Va. - At Soles for Souls, they believe everyone around the world deserved a good pair of shoes. This global initiative has local events here in Richmond. The Foot and Ankle Center have teamed up with Soles 4 Souls and is helping them with their campaign. Joining us this morning is Dr. Mitchell Waskin from the Foot and Ankle Center along with Stephanie Hathaway, the Regional Donation Center Manager at Soles 4 Souls. The Food and Ankle Center’s campaign of collecting shoes for Soles 4 Souls is underway until Friday, January 31 and you can enter a drawing to win a medical grade pedicure. The drop off location is 1565 Johnston Willis Drive at Johnston-Willis Hospital, Medical Building 2. For More Information visit https://www.320-foot.com/dr-mitchell-waskin.html
