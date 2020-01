Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Sometimes we take this show on the road. Today, Jess is skiing in from the slopes at The Massanutten Resort in McGaheysville, Virginia. Massanutten boasts an elevation of 3,000 feet for 70 skiable acres and a vertical of 1,110 feet. Can’t ski? Instructor Brian Fortner says no problem and teaches people of all ages to ski using terrain based learning. To learn more about Massanutten and its incredible slopes, visit www.massresort.com.

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY MASSANUTTEN RESORT}