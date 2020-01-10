Michael Bazano, Ph.D.

RICHMOND, Va. -   Dr. Michel Balzano offers his life story as an inspiration and example for parents of children with learning disabilities in his new book “Dyslexic: My Journey.” To learn more about Dr. Michael Balzano or to purchase a copy of his book, visit https://www.michaelpbalzano.com/about/. 

