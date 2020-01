× Alert issued for missing Chesterfield teen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – A Chesterfield family and police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Javon Harrison was last seen by his family Thursday morning at his home on Deerwater Court.

He’s described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.