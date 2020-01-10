Glen Allen couple wins $1 million on lottery scratcher

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — It was a Christmas surprise of a lifetime. A Henrico couple found out their Virginia Lottery scratcher was a $1 million winner.

Curtis Chesson brought a 20X The Money scratcher from the 7-Eleven at 10201 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen days earlier.

But Chesson and his wife didn’t say anything because they thought they might have misread the ticket.

But there was no mistake. The lottery scratcher was indeed a top prize winner.

Chesson was the fourth and final person to claim the game’s top prize, which means the game is closed. His chances of winning the $1 million top prize were 1 in 1,224,000.

Chesson and his wife chose to take the one-time cash option of $610,874 before taxes instead of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years.

There is no word what the Chessons plan to do with their winnings.