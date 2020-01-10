Financial Resolutions for the New Decade

RICHMOND, Va. - Fidelity Investments latest financial resolutions study finds Americans are optimistic about their finances at the start of a new decade: 78% predict they’ll be better off in 2020 than last year. John Boroff of Fidelity investments joins us live this morning by satellite from Boston, Massachusetts to offer tips to help improve your finances in the new year. To learn more, visit www.fidelity.com. 

