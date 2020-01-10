× El Juguetazo (The Three Kings)

RICHMOND, Va.– El Juguetazo (The Three Kings), Saturday, January 11, from 1 – 4p.m. at L.C. Bird High School,

Make this holiday season brighter for children and families in need who are celebrating El Juguetazo, a traditional cultural event observed in many Latino and Asian communities around the world that commemorates the arrival of the Three Kings or Wise Men to visit the baby Jesus. El Juguetazo is Saturday, at L.C. Bird High School, 10301 Courthouse Road. Chesterfield County’s Multicultural Services Division is accepting unwrapped toys and/or gift cards Saturday morning from 9a.m. to 4p.m. at L.C. Bird High School, The event starts at 1p.m.

While toys are needed for all ages, the event is in urgent need of toys and/or gift cards for children ages 12 to 16. War-related toys will not be accepted. Read the full release for more information.

For more information visithttps://www.facebook.com/ChesterfieldVA/photos/a.10150653242959862/10157198675594862/?type=3&theater