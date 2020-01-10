Container Store will move into old Circuit City building
SHORT PUMP, Va. — The lid is off. The Container Store appears to have zeroed in on a site for its first Richmond-area location.
The Texas-based chain, which sells household organizers and storage containers, is taking over the big box at 11732 W. Broad St., adjacent to Short Pump Town Center, according to a building permit on file with Henrico County.
Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.
37.653692 -77.615048