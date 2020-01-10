Container Store will move into old Circuit City building

SHORT PUMP, Va. — The lid is off. The Container Store appears to have zeroed in on a site for its first Richmond-area location.

The Texas-based chain, which sells household organizers and storage containers, is taking over the big box at 11732 W. Broad St., adjacent to Short Pump Town Center, according to a building permit on file with Henrico County.

