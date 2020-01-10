10 million additional airbags added to Takata air bags

Air bags are an essential safety feature in modern vehicles, but for some drivers and passengers, air bags aren’t providing a satisfactory level of safety, according to a government agency.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced recently that 10 million additional air bags have been added to a recall of Takata air bags. The air bags were installed by 14 different automakers, including some Ford, GM and Toyota models.

The NHTSA said that exposure to long-term heat and humidity can cause these air bags to explode when deployed. The NHTSA claims that faulty air bags have caused injuries and fatalities.

“The propellant in some of the subject inflators may degrade over time, which could lead to over-aggressive combustion in the event the air bag is activated,” the NHTSA said. “Overly aggressive combustion creates excessive internal pressure when the inflator is activated, which may cause the inflator body to rupture.”

To find out if your vehicle has been recalled, click here.