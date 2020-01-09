Men arrested for killing 8-year-old boy

Vermont bill would ban cellphones for anyone under 21 years old

Posted 6:54 pm, January 9, 2020, by
MONTPELIER, Vt. — A proposed bill in the Vermont Senate would ban people under 21 years old from using cellphones.

According to The Barre Montpelier Times Argus, the bill would make it a misdemeanor for those under 21 to have a cellphone. Young adults caught with a cellphone could face up to a year behind bars and a $1,000 fine.

The bill says the Vermont Legislature concluded that if people younger than 21 years old are not mature enough to smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol or possess a gun, then they shouldn’t be allowed to have a cellphone.

According to the Vermont newspaper, the state recently increased the smoking age to 21 and barred people under 21 from purchasing a gun unless they take a hunter safety course.

The bill was proposed by Democratic state Sen. John Rodgers. The senator told The Barre Montpelier Times Argus that he is trying to make a point and that he has, “no delusions that it’s going to pass. I wouldn’t probably vote for it myself.”

According to the newspaper, Rodgers says he is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and the state legislature is trying to take away those rights by increasing the legal age.

This story was originally published on WKBW.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.