RICHMOND, Va. - Ellery Lundy created the “Broken Men Foundation” to help men live their best lives by teaching them how to become leaders in our communities. Joining Ellery this morning to share the details is Board Member and Trustee of The Broken Men Foundation Youth Academy, Charles Johnson, Mentor and Outreach Coordinator, James Fobbs, and Mentor Darrell Johnson. The Broken Men Foundation begins its 16 week mentoring sessions for at-risk Richmond Youth on February 6, 2020. For more information about the organization or its mission, call 804-519-5535 or visit them on line at www.brokenmenfoundation.com
The Broken Men Foundation
-
