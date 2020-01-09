Richmond students plead with lawmakers to fix their schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of Richmond high school students are trying to make a difference for the children who will follow them.

Asia Goode is one of the students who on Wednesday evening called for state lawmakers to help improve school learning conditions.

"We're pushing for equitable funding for schools," Goode said.

The students also called for funding for new teachers.

"These funds would support hiring additional teachers like my A.P. teacher, that works countlessly so hard hard to make sure our future is bright," Cory Stuckey said.

They walso ant to also see funding improve school buildings, like at Thomas Jefferson High School.

"Many of us sit in cold classrooms on old furniture, much of which has been in use since the 70's," Alexis Gretchum said. "Our football field has no lights so our team has to hold games at other high schools."

Governor Northam has proposed $1.2 billion for Virginia's education budget, which will include $99.3 million for additional school counselors, $27 million for english language learners and $145 million for a 3 percent teacher raise.

But students believe updated technology should also be on the list.

"By empowering teachers with training on educational tools that will ensure Richmond Public Schools graduates remain competitive and employable," Gretchum said.

Students plan to march alongside teachers from Richmond Public Schools at Capital Square on January 27.