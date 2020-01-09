Men arrested for killing 8-year-old boy

Redskins hire former Panthers exec Rogers, Schaffer leaves

Posted 5:39 pm, January 9, 2020, by

Washington Redskins new head coach Ron Rivera speaks during a news conference at the team’s NFL football training facility, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Washington Redskins have hired former Carolina Panthers executive Rob Rogers as their new senior vice president of football administration.

Rogers worked closely with new Redskins coach Ron Rivera the past nine seasons in Carolina. Washington also announced the departure of senior vice president of football operations Eric Schaffer.

Schaffer was considered a strong candidate to run the Redskins’ football operations after the firing of president Bruce Allen.

Owner Dan Snyder instead chose to hire Rivera and make him the central figure for personnel moves. Rivera previously hired Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator and Scott Turner as offensive coordinator.

