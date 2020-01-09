Redskins hire former Panthers exec Rogers, Schaffer leaves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Washington Redskins have hired former Carolina Panthers executive Rob Rogers as their new senior vice president of football administration.

Rogers worked closely with new Redskins coach Ron Rivera the past nine seasons in Carolina. Washington also announced the departure of senior vice president of football operations Eric Schaffer.

Schaffer was considered a strong candidate to run the Redskins’ football operations after the firing of president Bruce Allen.

Owner Dan Snyder instead chose to hire Rivera and make him the central figure for personnel moves. Rivera previously hired Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator and Scott Turner as offensive coordinator.