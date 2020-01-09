Police: Investigation underway after man found fatally shot in Hopewell home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Hopewell home Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Brooklawn Avenue for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers along with Emergency Medical Services located a man inside the home with life threatening injuries. Medical treatment was given and the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim has been identified as Jimmy Darrelle Beverly, Age 49 of the City of Hopewell. Mr. Beverly has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for autopsy.

The preliminary investigation is currently ongoing. Further information and/or updates will be released as they become available.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed any activity in the 100 block of Brooklawn Avenue or been in the area at the time or have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.